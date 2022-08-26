New survey highlights the pressure under 45’s feel to reach certain milestones in life

A new survey carried by Sims IVF has highlighted the pressure that young people feel to reach certain milestones in their lives. The survey, carried out online with over 400 respondents under the age of 45, found that 60% of people feel under pressure from family and friends to reach certain milestones in life, with 53% of respondents feeling under pressure to start a family.

According to the survey, over 75% of respondents also believe that friends and family members can ask too many intrusive questions around family planning in general. The team at Sims IVF are encouraging people to be mindful of their words, as statistics show that 1 in 6 people will struggle to conceive and may require fertility treatment. [i]

Respondents reported being asked “if there is any "good" news yet” or that others make assumptions about “when you have kids”. Some newlywed respondents agreed that family members felt it was “the norm to assume you are trying just because you got married”.

17% of those surveyed reported societal pressure to buy their first home. With the current housing crisis, some reported wanting to put off having children until they have a house, which is reflected in recent CSO figures showing a rise in the average age of Irish mothers last year.

Dr. Adeola Adewole, Clinical Director at Sims IVF Swords said: “The feedback from our survey highlighted how historic societal expectations still exist and that people feel pressured to reach certain milestones. From engagement with patients, the expectation to start a family or get pregnant by a certain age can cause huge stress for people and this can become more of when a couple or individual is going through fertility treatment.

Seemingly harmless comments can be hurtful, and the message we want to get across is to think before you ask someone when they are going to have children, as you do not know what they are going through behind closed doors. Even well intended questions can put unnecessary pressure on people, who may not be in a position to start a family for many reasons, including health, financial, work or family circumstances.”

Of those surveyed, the 25-34 age bracket felt more pressure compared with those in the 35-44 age bracket around having their first child and buying a home, as well as getting married, having a second child or advancing in their career.