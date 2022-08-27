Guys & Dolls in Boyle this Winter

Rehearsals for Boyle Musical Society's forthcoming production of Guys & Dolls will start on Monday, September 5.



That's right, the evenings will soon start drawing in and the inevitable question, "So, are you doing the Musical this year?" will arise. If the answer to that question is "yes" or even "maybe", then get yourself and a friend up St, Joseph's Hall in Boyle, for 8pm on Monday, September 5.



A warm welcome is extended to all new, former and existing members to join up for twelve fun filled, action packed weeks of music, singing, drama, dancing, comedy and lots more. The production team will be there to outline the show to everybody, so come along and join the fun.

Rehearsals will continue on Monday and Thursday evenings.

This will be the society’s 37th musical and the first since ‘Sister Act’ in 2019. It will be staged in St. Joseph’s Hall from November 23 to November 26.



With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and the book and lyrics by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, ‘Guys & Dolls’ is set in the 1930s New York underworld of gangsters, gamblers and other shady characters.

Visit for more www.boylemusicalsociety.com