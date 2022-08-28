Search

28 Aug 2022

Leitrim deaths - Sunday, August 28, 2022

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Aug 2022 2:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernard (Bernie) Cooney, Mount Allen, Arigna, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Bernard (Bernie) Cooney, Mount Allen, Arigna, Co Roscommon, August 25th, 2022, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the devoted care of the staff at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, Bernie will be sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, good friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the B.V.M., Keadue on Monday morning, August 29th, arriving for Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Please be conscious that Covid is still present and those attending Funeral Home and Church be mindful of ongoing risk. His relatives and friends would also like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Frances Bland (née Kennedy), Cuillagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim / Tourlestrane, Sligo

The death has occurred of Frances Bland (née Kennedy) of Cuillagh Foxfield Fenagh Co Leitrim, and formerly of Tourlestrane, Sligo Friday 26th August peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Cavan General Hospital after an illness bravely and patiently borne. Predeceased by her husband John Tom and sister Evelyn. Frances will be sadly missed by her son; Dermot and James, her sisters and brothers; Josie, Ann, Marian, Ita, Oliver, Seamus and Joe, daughter in law; Caitríona and her beloved grandchildren, Killian, Conor, Kian, Eva, Jimmy, Seán and Daniel, relatives neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at her residence (Eircode N41 H722) on Monday 29th from 12 noon to 7.00pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield on Tuesday 30th August 2022 for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.No flowers please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Francis Mc Morrow, Springfield, Teesan, Sligo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Springfield, Teesan, Sligo and formerly of Ballyboy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, August 26th 2022, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.Predeceased by his sister Mary Bagnall and brothers Patrick, John James, Michael Vincent. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and father of Maureen and Shane. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughter, son, sister Margaret Crossey, grandchildren Keelan, Bebhinn, Oran, Saoirse, Fiadh and Aoibhe, daughter-in-law Órla, son-in-law Vincent Harte, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Sunday August 28th from 5:00pm with removal at 6:30pm to Saint Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac, Co. Sligo arriving for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, August 29th, at 11:30am. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.churchservices.tv/rathcormac. Burial will follow in Rathcormac Cemetery. Family home private please.

May they all Rest in Peace

