North West Hospice nominated as finalists at the Charity Excellence Awards 2022

North West Hospice has been nominated as a finalist at this year's Charity Excellence Awards.

The nomination is for Fundraising Campaign of the Year (Large Charity) and is based on the success of the North West Hospice Memorial Walk Campaign in 2021.

The Charity Excellence Awards aim to highlight and reward excellence within the charity sector. The categories reflect the full spectrum of those who work within the sector in charities big and small, from trustees to fundraisers, members of the finance team to corporate partnerships.

Speaking about the nomination, Bernadette McGarvey Head of Communications and Fundraising at North West Hospice said “We are beyond thrilled to be finalists in the Charity Excellence Awards 2022. It is huge recognition for the work we do and the support we get from our wonderful local community. 2021 was a very tough year for the fundraising team due to the pandemic and we had to diversify our approaches to fundraising to ensure we generated the funds that we required. Our Memorial Walk Campaign in 2021 was the biggest it had ever been despite the fact that we couldn’t come together due to Level 5 lockdown at the time. We are a small team in a regional charity so to be nominated as finalists alongside four of the biggest national charities in Ireland is a true honour. Everything we do is with thanks to the local community who support us year after year in the most generous way.”

Tom Shipsey CEO of Stonehouse Marketing Ltd and Chairperson of the 2021 Charity Excellence Awards said "This was the most extraordinary and unusual year and the resourcefulness, adaptability, resilience, and imagination shown by all nominees in dealing with adversity were incredible. The judges were impressed by the professionalism, agility, and sheer determination of the sector even though your world, and the world of those reliant on your services, were thrown upside down."

The winners of each of the 11 categories will be announced at the Charity Excellence Awards Ceremony at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, on the 15th of September.

North West Hospice provide palliative care for all who need it in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and west Cavan. It is their vision to provide the highest quality, person-centred palliative care services possible for all in the North West of Ireland. To achieve this vision, they aim to raise €1 million annually to continue to fund the development and enhancement of their essential services.