Join the Dirty Jazz Club at The Dock

The Dirty Jazz Club play at The Dock on Saturday, September 10.

It has been quite a good year for jazz lovers at The Dock with a number of sold-out concerts featuring some excellent international musicians.



Now it’s the turn of some homegrown jazz talent to take to the stage and the great thing is, if anything, the quality of the musicians might even be better than in previous gigs.

A long running jazz ensemble comprising of six of Dublin's leading jazz musicians with over 20 years experience, 'Dirty Jazz Club' play a mixture of types of jazz from early 20th century all the way to present day tunes. They are about to release another album and will be visiting The Dock to play some of their most recent recordings as well as many staples from an extensive repertoire of tunes.



The Dirty Jazz Club have been an integral and underground part of the Irish jazz scene for over a quarter of a century. Formed during a time of economic growth in the late 90’s, their name evoked corners of the capital untouched by leather sofas, the jazz brunch and Irish coffees. The Dirty Jazz Band Club are, Conor Murray (drums), Derek Whyte (bass), Darragh O’Kelly (keys), Cathal Roche (alto saxophone), Colm O’Hara (trombone) and Bill Blackmore (trumpet).

Join the club on Saturday, September 10 from 8pm to experience jazz music at its very best. Tickets are on sale now on (071)96508298 or on www.thedock.ie