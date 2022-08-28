Search

28 Aug 2022

Join the Dirty Jazz Club at The Dock

Join the Dirty Jazz Club at The Dock

Dirty Jazz Club

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

The Dirty Jazz Club play at The Dock on Saturday, September 10.
It has been quite a good year for jazz lovers at The Dock with a number of sold-out concerts featuring some excellent international musicians.


Now it’s the turn of some homegrown jazz talent to take to the stage and the great thing is, if anything, the quality of the musicians might even be better than in previous gigs.
A long running jazz ensemble comprising of six of Dublin's leading jazz musicians with over 20 years experience, 'Dirty Jazz Club' play a mixture of types of jazz from early 20th century all the way to present day tunes. They are about to release another album and will be visiting The Dock to play some of their most recent recordings as well as many staples from an extensive repertoire of tunes.


The Dirty Jazz Club have been an integral and underground part of the Irish jazz scene for over a quarter of a century. Formed during a time of economic growth in the late 90’s, their name evoked corners of the capital untouched by leather sofas, the jazz brunch and Irish coffees. The Dirty Jazz Band Club are, Conor Murray (drums), Derek Whyte (bass), Darragh O’Kelly (keys), Cathal Roche (alto saxophone), Colm O’Hara (trombone) and Bill Blackmore (trumpet).

Join the club on Saturday, September 10 from 8pm to experience jazz music at its very best. Tickets are on sale now on (071)96508298 or on www.thedock.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media