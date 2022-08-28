Property gallery: Four bedroom bungalow offers magnificent lake views of Leitrim

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents bring to the market this four bedroom bungalow, Crannog Lodge, Keshcarrigan, which enjoys magnificent uninterrupted views of Keshcarrigan Lake from all the living areas.
In need of some modernisation but offers excellent potential for any purchaser the property is situated less than 1km from the waterside village of Keshcarrigan and is situated beside the Fr Mychal Judge memorial park.
Located on a large corner of approximately two acres the property boasts the following features; large detached garage, lake views from all living areas and convenient location only a short stroll from village centre.
Accommodation comprises; hallway, living room (solid fuel stove), kitchen/dining room (lake view), conservatory (lake view), bathroom, toilet and four bedrooms (two en-suite).
Viewing is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Features:
- Large detached garage;
- Lake views from all living areas;
- Large site of approx. two acres;
- Convenient location only a short stroll from village centre.
For more information contact:
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
