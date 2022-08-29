Burst water main near Dromahair causing water supply issues this morning

Irish Water is repairing the burst mains today
Irish Water contractors are working to repair a burst water main at Fawn, Dromahair and is warning of water supply issues here and in surrounding areas of Co Leitrim.
Repair works are scheduled to take place until 7:10pm on 29 August.
Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
