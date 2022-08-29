Leitrim County Council provide update on Mohill Public Realm works

An artists impression of Mohill's Public Realm works
Leitrim County Council has provided a progress update for Mohill's Public Realm works project.
A spokesperson for the Council confirmed that all public water and sewerage works have been completed in advance of the project.
Site investigation works are currently underway in the town and the spokesperson noted that the results of these investigations will automatically feed in to the detailed design phase of the project.
The €2.5m project for Mohill town centre is expected to start in the third quarter of this year.
