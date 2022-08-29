Irish Air Corps 750KM cancer charity cycle visits Manorhamilton

On Thursday, 8th September the 52km cycle from Tobbercurry in Sligo to Manorhamilton will be the second leg on day four of a 750Km cycle by over 50 members of the Irish Air Corps to raise funds for the Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC. LARCC has a close link with the Irish Air Corp as one of its founders, Commandant Frank Russell, joined the Irish Air Corp in 1964 and retired in 2009.

The 750km route will begin at Mizen Head at 1000hrs on Monday, 5th September arriving in Manorhamilton on the afternoon of Thursday 8th. The cyclists will then leave Manorhamilton for another 30km cycle to Finner Camp in Ballyshannon, County Donegal.

The event is part of the Irish Air Corps 100 year celebrations and the journey from Mizen Head to Malin Head will take five days arriving at Malin Head on 9th September with the aim of raising €20,000 for the charity from this initiative.

Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC is a community-based cancer support centre in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Alongside its suite of professional services offered on an appointment basis LARCC is the only centre in Ireland offering therapeutic residential breaks for cancer patients.

Bernie McHugh, general manager of the Cancer Support Charity LARCC said, “We are delighted and honoured to have the support of the Irish Air Corp in this historic year for such an iconic element of the Irish Defence Forces. The funds raised from this charity cycle will be immense in helping us to continue to provide our vital professional support services to so many cancer patients in the community, and from all parts of Ireland.”

The 50 Air Corp personnel taking part include all ranks and Commandant Stephen Byrne who will lead the group said, “It is appropriate that one of our celebration activities for our 100th anniversary should be to help a vital service for cancer patients. Our members taking part are delighted to have the opportunity to raise funds for the Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC and we are asking the Irish public to donate generously in whatever way they can.”

Details of how to support the Irish Air Corps in its Mizen to Malin Charity Cycle can be found here:

iDonate: https://www.idonate. ie/Mizen2MalinCharityCycle

Website: Events Archive - Cancer Support Centre

Facebook: (5) Irish Air Corps Mizen to Malin Charity Cycle in aid of Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC | Facebook