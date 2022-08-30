Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 30, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Julia Reynolds (née O'Callaghan), Adoon, Gorvagh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Julia Reynolds née O’Callaghan, Adoon Gorvagh Co. Leitrim, Sunday 28th August 2022, peacefully, in the ICU Unit of Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents; Nora and Jeremiah O’Callaghan, her twin sister; Kathleen, her brothers; Patrick and Michael and her sister-in-law; Lynn Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, her sons; Eunan, James, Jarlath and Gearóid, daughters; Joanne and Niamh, daughter-in-law; Barbara, sons-in-law; Bryan Brady (Joanne) and Cathal Marren (Niamh), grandchildren; Finn, Saoirse, Fiadh, Coirle, and Donnacha, brothers; Richard, Jerry and Declan O’Callaghan, sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Julia’s remains will repose at her residence (Eircode N41 YP89) on Tuesday (30th August 2022) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Julia’s remains will arrive for funeral mass at 12 noon on Wednesday (31st August 2022) to St. Joseph’s Church, Gorvagh followed by burial to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private outside reposing times please. Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone, or any family member. Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols.

Philomena Moohan, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Kinlough, Leitrim



Philomena Moohan, Anratabeg, Lanesboro, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and Fulham, London, U.K., passed away peacefully on Sunday, 28th August 2022, in Roscommon University Hospital. Philomena will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from her home on Tuesday, 30th August, to the Church of Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, Co. Roscommon (N39 HV52) arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 31st August, at 11am with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. (Approximately 2 pm). Funeral Mass can be viewed on following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyleague

Frances Bland (née Kennedy), Cuillagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim / Tourlestrane, Sligo

The death has occurred of Frances Bland (née Kennedy) of Cuillagh Foxfield Fenagh Co Leitrim, and formerly of Tourlestrane, Sligo Friday 26th August peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Cavan General Hospital after an illness bravely and patiently borne. Predeceased by her husband John Tom and sister Evelyn. Frances will be sadly missed by her son; Dermot and James, her sisters and brothers; Josie, Ann, Marian, Ita, Oliver, Seamus and Joe, daughter in law; Caitríona and her beloved grandchildren, Killian, Conor, Kian, Eva, Jimmy, Seán and Daniel, relatives neighbours and friends. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield on Tuesday 30th August 2022 for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.No flowers please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace