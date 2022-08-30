Streetscapes and shopfronts in Carrick-on-Shannon to receive €100,000 funding boost

New funding has been announced for Carrick-on Shannon businesses to upgrade their building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Junior Minister Frank Feighan was speaking after Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced funding of €2.6 million for 26 towns selected for funding with each local authority to receive €100,000 as part of the initiative.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will provide retail and property owners in Carrick-on-Shannon with grants they can use to give their business a facelift. The primary aim is to make towns and villages more attractive places to live, work or visit.

Speaking today, Minister Feighan said: “Ensuring our towns are vibrant places to live and work is needed as we recover economically post-pandemic. Streetscapes offers businesses a new lease of life and the opportunity to get creative.

“Our local authority will manage the initiative and will begin advertising for applications in the coming weeks”, Minister Feighan concluded.

Local FG Councillor Finola Armstrong Maguire expressed her delight at the €100,000 allocation under this measure for the town of Carrick.

“We have a very vibrant tidy towns group here in the town and I would encourage local business people with shop fronts and businesses based in the town to review their premises and plan an upgrade if necessary and consider the grant application to Leitrim Co Council” suggested Cllr Armstrong Maguire.

Minister Heather Humphreys added, “I want as many businesses as possible and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding.

“You may wish to give the front of your shop a new lease of life and repaint it in bright, vibrant colours.

“Perhaps you want to cover your windowsills with flowers and plants or purchase street furniture, canopies for your customers to enjoy.

“Or maybe you have an even bolder idea. This time round, I’m encouraging neighbouring businesses to submit a joint application to their local authority if they have a more ambitious proposal.”