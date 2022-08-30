Call out to people in Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo to join in this year's Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean!

You don't have to have access to the beach to take part in this year's clean up!
People across the North West are being asked to join in the Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean running 16th to the 18th of September.
Don’t be put off by the title of the initiative, it’s open to everyone no matter where you live in the country to take part – every bit of litter that isn’t picked off the ground will eventually make its way through our waterways to the sea.
So if you wish to hold a clean-up in your own area (exact same as the way the National Spring Clean works) please register here to receive a FREE clean-up kit: https://cleancoasts.org/big-beach-clean-registrations-2022/
If you want to find out more about the Big Beach Clean Initiative head to the webpage here: https://cleancoasts.org/ourinitiatives/big-beach-clean/
