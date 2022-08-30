Festival of European Music announced for Bundoran

From Friday 14th to Sunday 16th of October, a unique festival of European music will take place in venues across Bundoran as part of the annual Donegal Bay & Bluestacks Festival.

Musicians from Slovenia, Netherlands, Czech Republic, UK, Finland and Hungary as well as local performers will showcase their music in 2 concerts and at various venues throughout the seaside town.

Friday nights ‘Sounds of Europe’ will feature gypsy jazz from Ingo & William from the Netherlands, acoustic guitar performer Ben Reidy from the UK, ska, punk and regaae with Smetnaki from Slovenia and a mixture of Czech and Irish trad from Paddy’s Bangers from the Czech Republic.

Saturday will see unique performances as part of the “Music from the edge of Europe” including folk musician Eero Turkka from Finland best know from Sväng harmonica quartet, as well as CincáR from Hungary bringing their magical old tunes from all over Eastern-Europe. The trio of performers on Saturday night will be completed by local group Meitheal with range of local musicians to add an Irish flavour to the evening.

Both concerts will take place at Bundoran Community Centre.

Festival coordinator Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth is looking forward to welcoming some talented European musicians ‘we reached out through our Douzelage Town Twinning network and have secured these wonderful musicians to come and play at our inaugural “Festival of Europe”. We are thankful to everyone who is helping to make this event happen particular the Local Live Performance Programme Support Scheme and all of our sponsors.

Traolach Ó Fionnáin, Arts Officer with Donegal County Council and curator of the Donegal Bay & Blue Stacks Festival added ‘We are delighted to have the Festival of Europe come on board as a Blue Stacks Festival event this year and look forward to an eclectic mix of European music from folk to trad to ska across the weekend in Bundoran’.

Participation by local performers in the Festival of Europe is supported by the Local Live Performance Programme Support Scheme, an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media - administered by Donegal County Council.