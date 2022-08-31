Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, August 31, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Josephine (Josie) Mc Ateer, Killedmond, Borris, Carlow / Dublin / Kildallan, Cavan / Fanad, Donegal



Late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Passed away peacefully on 27th of August. Pre-deceased by her husband James (Jimmy) Mc Ateer. Loving mother to Gerry, Mary, Aine, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara and Jenny. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Much loved by daughter and sons-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris on Thursday 1st September from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass at St. Fotchern's Church, Rathanna on Friday 2nd at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Gilhooly, Gubaderra, Killargue, Leitrim



The death has occured of Frank Gilhooly, Erdington, Birmingham and formerly of Gubaderra, Killargue, Co. Leitrim, on 14th August, 2022, peacefully, at his home. Pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Katie and brother Jim. Frank will be sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, children John, Michael, Stephen, Catherine, Peter and Eamon and their families; sisters Margaret (Stafford), Lena and Lily (Drumkeeran), brothers Michael (Drumkeeran), Thomas (London) and Peter (Manorhamilton); nephews, nieces and extended family. Requiem Mass to take place on Tuesday, 6th September, at 1.30pm at Erdington Abbey, followed by committal at Sutton Coldfield Crematorium.

Julia Reynolds (née O'Callaghan), Adoon, Gorvagh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Julia Reynolds née O’Callaghan, Adoon Gorvagh Co. Leitrim, Sunday 28th August 2022, peacefully, in the ICU Unit of Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents; Nora and Jeremiah O’Callaghan, her twin sister; Kathleen, her brothers; Patrick and Michael and her sister-in-law; Lynn Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Seamus, her sons; Eunan, James, Jarlath and Gearóid, daughters; Joanne and Niamh, daughter-in-law; Barbara, sons-in-law; Bryan Brady (Joanne) and Cathal Marren (Niamh), grandchildren; Finn, Saoirse, Fiadh, Coirle, and Donnacha, brothers; Richard, Jerry and Declan O’Callaghan, sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Julia’s remains will arrive for funeral mass at 12 noon on Wednesday (31st August 2022) to St. Joseph’s Church, Gorvagh followed by burial to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private outside reposing times please. Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone, or any family member. Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols.

Philomena Moohan, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Kinlough, Leitrim



Philomena Moohan, Anratabeg, Lanesboro, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and Fulham, London, U.K., passed away peacefully on Sunday, 28th August 2022, in Roscommon University Hospital. Philomena will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 31st August, at 11am in the Church of Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, Co. Roscommon (N39 HV52) with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. (Approximately 2 pm). Funeral Mass can be viewed on following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyleague

May they all Rest in Peace