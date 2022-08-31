Search

31 Aug 2022

Leitrim Sustainable Agriculture Group farm walk in Manorhamilton this Friday

Join in the farm walk this Friday

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

31 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

The Leitrim Sustainable Agriculture Group is organising a farm walk on the theme of 'Farming for Biodiversity, Water Quality and Enhanced Income on Leitrim Farms'.
The walk will take place on the farm of James Gilmartin, Beech Cottage, Pollboy, Manorhamilton, F91 Y2T4 this Friday, September 2, starting at 5.30 pm.
The event is open to all farmers and members of the public are also welcome to attend. Please call or text Gerry McGourty on 086 3294037 to book your place.
Justin Warnock, Chairperson of the Leitrim Sustainable Agriculture Group said that the walk will raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity and water quality in the county and their role in securing enhanced income and a better future for farmers.
The event will present an opportunity to meet with experts and learn more about the importance of the unique Benbo Mountain, its main habitats, and why they are an integral part of the county's heritage.
James Gilmartin, the host farmer, will talk to visitors about his farm and his experience with virtual collars as a method to control the grazing of his Dexter cattle on the upland.
Dr Dolores Byrne will speak about some of the special habitats on the Leitrim uplands while Dr Vicky Veerkamp, LAWPRO, will talk about water's importance on the uplands. She will explain why water is crucial to this area, and will also advise on how to keep water healthy.
John Gallogly, Philip Farrelly & Co. will talk about how the quality of an upland habitat is assessed using a scorecard. An ACRES Cooperation project staff member will also answer questions about the new project.
The walk is part of the Farming for Biodiversity in Leitrim project funded by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Leitrim County Council.

