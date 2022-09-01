Search

01 Sept 2022

Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, September 1, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

01 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth Moran (née McGroary), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Dromahair, Leitrim

31st August, 2022, in her 100th year, peacefully, at home surrounded by her nearest and dearest. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Tony, sisters Mary and Jenny, brother Jack, parents John and Bridget and grandmother Liza. Lizzie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving nieces Terry, Tracey and Marilynn, adored grandchildren Ruth, Adrian and Tony, daughter-in-law Anne (nee Keogh), her cherished great-grandchildren Michael and Ada, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.  Reposing at her home on Thursday (1st Sept.) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Private committal service afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass is available to view at https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/

Josephine (Josie) Mc Ateer, Killedmond, Borris, Carlow / Dublin / Kildallan, Cavan / Fanad, Donegal

Late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Passed away peacefully on 27th of August. Pre-deceased by her husband James (Jimmy) Mc Ateer. Loving mother to Gerry, Mary, Aine, Patrick, Maggie, Helena, Breda, Ita, Seamus, Barbara and Jenny. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Much loved by daughter and sons-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris on Thursday 1st September from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass at St. Fotchern's Church, Rathanna on Friday 2nd at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Gilhooly, Gubaderra, Killargue, Leitrim

The death has occured of Frank Gilhooly, Erdington, Birmingham and formerly of Gubaderra, Killargue, Co. Leitrim, on 14th August, 2022, peacefully, at his home. Pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Katie and brother Jim. Frank will be sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, children John, Michael, Stephen, Catherine, Peter and Eamon and their families; sisters Margaret (Stafford), Lena and Lily (Drumkeeran), brothers Michael (Drumkeeran), Thomas (London) and Peter (Manorhamilton); nephews, nieces and extended family. Requiem Mass to take place on Tuesday, 6th September, at 1.30pm at Erdington Abbey, followed by committal at Sutton Coldfield Crematorium.

May they all Rest in Peace

 

News

