Applications for Leitrim's hedge cutting scheme now open

Applications for the Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme are now open.
Leitrim County Council is encouraging landowners to apply for the €75 per km grant to cut roadside hedges/trees along the Public Road Network which need attention.
Application forms and full details of the Terms & Conditions are available here >>> https://ecs.page.link/cxZd2
