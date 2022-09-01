Dowra Community Water and Biodiversity Training

In conjunction with Local Authorities Water Programme, a series of public events has been organised by Dowra Tidy Towns in Dowra offering a great opportunity to learn and discuss all things about streams, rivers, and water.

Dowra is the "First Village on the River Shannon", the longest river in Ireland. Its source, the Shannon Pot, is in the mountains upstream from the village.



Much of the water in the locality is subterranean, sinking into and rising from the limestone bedrock. Small streams abound in the hills around the village and feed into the river. Numerous lakes dot the landscape, including the magnificent Lough Allen, whose shoreline is within easy access of the village.

Dowra Village is situated in both County Cavan and County Leitrim, the Shannon River being the county boundary. Although this project is focused on the Upper Shannon catchment, it is intrinsically linked to Lough Allen as the river is feeding into the lough just a short distance downstream from the village.



The Upper Shannon catchment is given the status of "good" in the recent EPA report. The mountain streams above Glangevlin have the status "high". Retaining and improving this water quality is vital. We have witnessed a significant impact on the landscape and its biodiversity in the last few years due to the agri-scheme payments which have increasingly put pressure on landowners of receipt of these payments to clear trees and scrub and drain wetlands. Forestation grants are also having a serious impact adding extra strain to an already delicate balance.



Reversing these trends is essential. The CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 contains measures that will help to achieve significant improvements in the areas of biodiversity and water quality. The workshops are aimed at encouraging all of the community to get involved in this process. The sessions are aimed at increasing awareness within the community and bringing about a deeper appreciation and understanding for the river and the streams and lakes.



Are you interested in Citizen Science and river monitoring? This would be a good place to learn. The citizen science aspect of this project will teach participants how to evaluate the quality of their local rivers and water bodies and this will benefit the database for the country.



Do you know what a stonefly looks like and why do stoneflies matter? Come along to get to see some of these specialised creatures. What are the challenges in this river catchment? Come along to hear interesting ideas and discuss the potential of the catchment.



These training sessions are all free and will be an opportunity for people to meet up with others who have a shared interest and passion for nature.



One of the aims is to stimulate a strong nucleus of ecologically minded people in the community with the intention to create a group to take positive action.



Booking is essential – text or call Andy King, 087 6638428 or email: dowratidytowns@

gmail.com