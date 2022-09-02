Mohill Community College Principal congratulates class of 2022

Mohill Community College.
Una Duffy, Principal of Mohill Community College has offered her congratulations and best wishes to the class of 2022 as they receive their Leaving Cert results today.
In a statement issued to the Leitrim Observer, Ms Duffy said: "Congratulations to our Leaving Certificate 2022 students on their excellent results. We are proud of their achievements and proud too of the resilience and fortitude displayed by them over the two difficult years of Covid and its impact. We acknowledge too the work of our teachers and the support of parents/guardians. We wish each of our students well in the future."
