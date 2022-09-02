Hard work has paid off for students at Ballinamore Community School says Principal

Ballinamore Community School
Diarmuid McCaffrey, Principal of Ballinamore Community School said that the hard work has paid off for Leaving Cert students.
In a statement issued to Leitrim Observer today, he said: "We wish to congratulate our students, parents and teachers on the excellent Leaving Cert results received, considering the upheaval experienced during the last two years. Their hard work has paid off and we now look forward to the first round of offers and wish them every success into the future."
