What has the weekend in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this weekend?

Will it be sunshine or showers over the weekend?
SATURDAY: It will be a cloudy start on Saturday morning with rain persisting in part of Ulster and Leinster throughout the day, but sunny spells and showers may push into the south and west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate southeast or variable winds.
SATURDAY NIGHT: It will become quite windy on Saturday night and Sunday, generally. Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the entire country. They are warning of expected heavy rain this weekend which may lead to disruptions in some areas. The warning is valid from 9pm on Saturday through to 12pm on Sunday.
SUNDAY: Rain, heavy at times will gradually clear northwards on Sunday morning, followed by sunny spells and a few showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east, with fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable winds will become southerly and moderate during the afternoon.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Wet and blustery conditions will return on Sunday night clearing to showers from the south by morning. Remaining mild with temperatures holding above 10 to 15 degrees generally in moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds.
