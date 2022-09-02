Carrick-on-Shannon musician to make his debut at Electric Picnic

Carrick-on-Shannon musician Shane Beirne is making his debut at Electric Picnic this weekend.
Writing on Facebook Shane said "Thrilled and beyond excited to announce I’m making my ELECTRIC PICNIC debut next Friday on the Artlot music stage. It’s a surreal feeling to get the opportunity to play the picnic so early in my career and a milestone. Thanks for all your support if you’ve come out to see me anywhere along the way this year, let’s have one last dance before the summer floats on us."
Best of luck Shane.
