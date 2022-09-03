Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, September 3

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rev Fr Thomas Maguire - California, USA / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim



Rev Fr Thomas Maguire, Citrus Heights, California, USA, and formerly Cornamon, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, 31st August, peacefully in California. Retired Priest of Diocese of Sacramento. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Catherine, brother Paddy, sisters Annie and Peggie. Fr Tommy will be sadly missed by his brother Hughie, sister Catherine, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, fellow clergy and many friends. Funeral Mass in St Robert's Church, Sacramento on 26th September 2022. Livestream to follow. Memorial Mass to be held in St Mary's Church, Glenfarne at a later date.

Anna Hanna (née McKeon), Belcoo, Co Fermanagh / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Anna Hanna (nee McKeon), 19 Crom Cruaich, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Cherrybrook, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of North West Hospice, Sligo surrounded by family on Wednesday, 1st September. Predeceased by her husband Sean, stepdaughter Karen, brothers Cathal and Martin. She will be sadly missed by her brother Padraig, sisters Maureen, Dympna and Sheila, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family and friends. Removal from her home on Saturday to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton to arrive for Funeral Mass at 4pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on churchtv.ie/manorhamilton

Patrick McNulty, Rossinver, Co Leitrim

Patrick McNulty, Tullyskearney, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, 31st August. Deeply regretted by his brother Hugh, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal to St Aiden's Church, Ballaghameehan on Friday. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Rossinver Cemetery.

Frank Keaney, Drumcliffe, Co Sligo / Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Frank Keaney, Urlar, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, August 31st, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness which he bore with optimism and good humour. Retired nursing staff of St. Columba’s Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Bridget, sister Mary and brother John. Dearly loved husband of Una and father of Damien, Caroline, Sinead and Jonny. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Ra and Gary, daughter-in-law Magdalene, grandchildren Aoife, Cara, Elana, Aran, Aidan and Izzy, sisters Rose and Winnie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, September 3rd, in Saint Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac, Co. Sligo at 2:30pm. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.churchservices.tv/rathcormac Burial will follow in Rathcormac Cemetery.

Sr. Gerard McLaughlin - St. Catherine's Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Sr. Gerard McLaughlin, St. Catherine's Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Drumoghill, Termon, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, 1st September. Predeceased by her mother Hannah, father James, brothers Denis, Hughie, Marcus, Mandy, Paddy, John, Willie and Jim, sisters Bea, Mary, Sheila, Katie. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Frances and Anne and St. Catherine's Mercy Community, Ballyshannon, all her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at St. Catherine's Convent, Ballyshannon, on Saturday from 2pm till 6pm. Removal on Sunday morning going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Frank Gilhooly, Birmingham, UK / Killargue, Co Leitrim

Frank Gilhooly, Erdington, Birmingham and formerly of Gubaderra, Killargue, Co. Leitrim, on 14th August, 2022, peacefully, at his home. Pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Katie and brother Jim. Frank will be sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, children John, Michael, Stephen, Catherine, Peter and Eamon and their families; sisters Margaret (Stafford), Lena and Lily (Drumkeeran), brothers Michael (Drumkeeran), Thomas (London) and Peter (Manorhamilton); nephews, nieces and extended family. Requiem Mass to take place on Tuesday, 6th September, at 1.30pm at Erdington Abbey, followed by committal at Sutton Coldfield Crematorium.

May they all Rest in Peace.