Stephen Murphy to perform ‘A Misty Morning’ in Lurganboy

Stephen Murphy will be bringing his new one-man show, ‘A Misty Morning’ to Lurganboy Chapel of Ease on Saturday, September 10 at 6pm.

‘A Misty Morning’ chronicles the madcap conversations of farmyard animals awakening to the sound of a rooster reading out a letter from a pine marten in a field in Fermanagh.

It has been described as “inspiring,” “illuminating,” “extraordinary,” “soul-stirring,” “uplifting” and “like a cross between Animal Farm by George Orwell and At Swim Two Birds by Flann O'Brien.”

The performance in the church promises to be a particularly special and intimate evening.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer the national poet Stephen Murphy said, “I feel very blessed to be from Lurganboy, and to have the chance to give something back to the community which is very important to me.”

“When I heard about the church renovations, the idea of doing a gig there to help to raise a few quid for them arrived pretty much straight away, and I'm grateful to the church committee for being open to it.

“Lurganboy is a sacred space, and it's really beautiful to know that there are already people booked in from all corners of Ireland to come along and be a part of the evening.”

The event is kindly supported by Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media.

Tickets for ‘A Misty Morning’ are limited to 100, so early booking is advised.

They are available via www.eventbrite.ie