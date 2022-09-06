Gardai carry out drugs raids in Leitrim

The suspected cocaine seized in Carrick-on-Shannon
A planned Garda operation took place in Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim at the weekend targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.
A number of searches were carried out and a substantial amount of suspected cocaine was seized. The drugs are to be sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.
Enquires are ongoing.
