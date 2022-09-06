Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Timmins, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Harold's Cross, Dublin



Margaret Timmins, “Sarroma”, Castlecarra road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Harold’s Cross, Dublin. 3rd September 2022 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her father William and son-in-law Colm O’ Brien. Sadly missed by her husband Bobby Duffy, daughters Sarah O’ Brien (Dromahair) and Rebecca, son Alan Duffy (Mohill) and his partner Eimear McHugh, grandchildren Megan, Elenor, Hollie, Lily, Aimée and Nathan. Margaret’s mother Carmel Timmins, brothers Arthur (Dublin/Boyle), Raymond (Cork), Martin and Terry (Dublin) and sister Mary (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Wednesday, 7th September, at 12:30pm arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin for Cremation service at 4pm. Please refrain from hand shaking at crematorium. Margaret’s Cremation service will be streamed live on the link https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/ No flowers by request, please House private at all times please.

Bernard (Ben) Taylor, Methil and Perth, Scotland/, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bernard (Ben) Taylor, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Methil and Perth, Scotland, Saturday 3rd September 2022 peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo with his heartbroken partner, Annette by his side. Predeceased by his parents, his brothers; Peter, John and Charles, his sisters; Agnes, Annette, Martha and Isobella. Ben will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his partner; Annette, daughter; Darlene, son; Darren, daughter-in-law; Daniella, grandchildren, sister; Liz, brothers; James and Robert, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Scotland and Ireland. Ben’s committal will take place at Mohill new cemetery on Wednesday 7th of September 2022 at 1.00pm. Family Flowers only Please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors Cloone, Co. Leitrim.

Sean McKeon, Drumlea, Drumreilly, Leitrim



Peacefully, and unexpectedly, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Veronica, son John, daughter Mary, son-in-law Anthony, adored grandchildren Aoibhin and Patrick, sisters Rose Moore (Corlough), Liz Breen (Beauford, Kerry), Mazie Waters (London) and Margaret O'Driscoll (Portmagee, Kerry), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from his home on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral mass can be viewed live on the following link https://vimeo.com/746465169

Josephine Barry (née Beirne), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim



Josephine Barry (née Beirne) Clooncarn, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, September 4th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful tender care of the staff of the Sheemore Ward St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Packie Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin and Martin, daughter Josephine (McLoughlin), son-in-law Peter McLoughlin, daughter-in-law Marie Barry, sisters-in-law & her four adored grandchildren Jason, Sinéad, Leona and Clare, great-grandson Díarmuid, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving for Funeral Mass to St. Joseph’s Church, Clonturk, on Tuesday, 6th of September 2022, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Mohill new cemetery.

Maureen Connor (née Mulvey), Caherslee, Tralee, Kerry / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Maureen Connor née Mulvey of Caherslee, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, died peacefully on September 2nd 2022, beloved wife of the late Paschal. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Breige, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

May they all Rest in Peace