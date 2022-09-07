Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 7, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peter O'Hara, London and formerly Ardlougher, Dowra, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Peter O'Hara, London and formerly Ardlougher, Dowra, Co. Cavan. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy McGuire and family , Glenfarne. Remains arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, at 7pm this Wednesday evening, via Kilduff, Ardlougher, Tullinamoile and Tubber. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Charles Earley, Glasnevin Dublin 9, formerly Annaughearley Co Leitrim

EARLEY Charles (Late of Glasnevin, Dublin 9, formerly of Anaughearley, Co. Leitrim and retired building contractor) On September 4th 2022 passed suddenly at the Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, loving father of Joseph, Dave, Alicia and Niall, beloved brother of Margaret, Phil, Seamus, Johnny, Mary, Martina and the late Paddy, Jenny and Mickie and beloved grandad of Holly, Devin and the late Aimee. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. Please check back on Wednesday evening, September 7th, for further updates. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the Condolence section on this page. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Temple Street Hospital Foundation, Temple Street, Dublin 1 or at https://www.templestreet.ie/donate/

Eddie Lyons Lucan, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal / Belleek, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Lyons Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Chapel St., Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, on the 5th September, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross Dublin. Remains will repose at the residence of his niece, Maggie Lyons, 20 Breesy View, Belleek, on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm. Walk through only with Covid precautions in place. Removal on Friday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan. Eddie is predeceased by his father Edward, mother Mollie and brother Brendan He is deeply regretted and missed by his family and friends.

Igors Isajevs, Westport, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Igors Isajevs, Westport, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly Latvia, 31st August 2022, peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Inna and all his family and friends. Funeral Arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral home 086 8983701.

Margaret Timmins, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Harold's Cross, Dublin

Margaret Timmins, “Sarroma”, Castlecarra road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Harold’s Cross, Dublin. 3rd September 2022 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her father William and son-in-law Colm O’ Brien. Sadly missed by her husband Bobby Duffy, daughters Sarah O’ Brien (Dromahair) and Rebecca, son Alan Duffy (Mohill) and his partner Eimear McHugh, grandchildren Megan, Elenor, Hollie, Lily, Aimée and Nathan. Margaret’s mother Carmel Timmins, brothers Arthur (Dublin/Boyle), Raymond (Cork), Martin and Terry (Dublin) and sister Mary (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Wednesday, 7th September, at 12:30pm arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin for Cremation service at 4pm. Please refrain from hand shaking at crematorium. Margaret’s Cremation service will be streamed live on the link https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/ No flowers by request, please House private at all times please.

Bernard (Ben) Taylor, Methil and Perth, Scotland/, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bernard (Ben) Taylor, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Methil and Perth, Scotland, Saturday 3rd September 2022 peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo with his heartbroken partner, Annette by his side. Predeceased by his parents, his brothers; Peter, John and Charles, his sisters; Agnes, Annette, Martha and Isobella. Ben will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his partner; Annette, daughter; Darlene, son; Darren, daughter-in-law; Daniella, grandchildren, sister; Liz, brothers; James and Robert, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Scotland and Ireland. Ben’s committal will take place at Mohill new cemetery on Wednesday 7th of September 2022 at 1.00pm. Family Flowers only Please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors Cloone, Co. Leitrim.

Bernie Reilly (née Hodge) Cloonaugh Upper, Drumlish, Longford

Bernie died, peacefully, in Tullamore General Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Monday 5th, September 2022. Bernie will be forever remembered by her loving family, husband Seamus, sons Patrick and John, daughters Ann-marie, Mary and Lizzy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Bernie will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Wednesday 7th from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from her home on Thursday 8th to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.