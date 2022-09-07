Search

07 Sept 2022

Leitrim's Best Restaurants awarded last night

Connaught Restaurant Association Awards

Leitrim's Best Restaurants awarded last night

The Red Bank Restaurant were happy to take home some awards

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

07 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

The Connaught Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 took place in the Landmark Hotel, County Leitrim last night, Tuesday, September 6.

Over 600 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Connaught turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the Connaught Regional Awards Vice President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Mark McGowan, said; “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry. The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.”

All of the Connaught Award winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday 19th September 2022 in the Convention Centre Dublin.

The Leitrim winners were:

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times - The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown Shamzuri Hanfia

Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland - Synery Café, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro - Honestly Farm Kitchen, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD - Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services- Gabriel Camburu from Buffalo Boy, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland - Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Café Sponsored by Illy - Honestly, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino- Di Vino Italian Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square- Drumanilra and Honestly, Carrick-n-Shannon

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson - Flynns Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace - The Brandywell, Dromod

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite - Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen - Tegi's Tearoom, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS - Oarsman, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Michelle McGowan from The Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media