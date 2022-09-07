Leitrim's Best Restaurants awarded last night

The Connaught Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 took place in the Landmark Hotel, County Leitrim last night, Tuesday, September 6.

Over 600 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Connaught turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the Connaught Regional Awards Vice President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Mark McGowan, said; “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry. The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. With well over 100,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.”

All of the Connaught Award winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday 19th September 2022 in the Convention Centre Dublin.

The Leitrim winners were:

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times - The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown Shamzuri Hanfia

Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland - Synery Café, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Free From Sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro - Honestly Farm Kitchen, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD - Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by AIB Merchant Services- Gabriel Camburu from Buffalo Boy, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland - Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Café Sponsored by Illy - Honestly, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino- Di Vino Italian Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square- Drumanilra and Honestly, Carrick-n-Shannon

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Jameson - Flynns Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace - The Brandywell, Dromod

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite - Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen - Tegi's Tearoom, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS - Oarsman, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Michelle McGowan from The Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Restaurant Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown