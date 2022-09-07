Stephen Murphy will perform 'A Misty Morning' in Lurganboy this weekend

Local and nationally acclaimed poet, Stephen Murphy will perform a poetry reading session at the picturesque Lurganboy Chapel of Ease this Saturday evening, September 10.

The fundraising event is raising money for the restoration of the unique Leitrim and Irish 160-year-old church building.



Regarding the Lurganboy Chapel of Ease event, Stephen says “I'll be performing 'A Misty Morning' in the beautiful old church in my home village of Lurganboy, Co. Leitrim. At a thousand lines long and about eighty minutes to recite, it's a huge undertaking, but after the past seven months spent learning it, and the six months before that it took to write it, it's a lovely moment to arrive at where it's finally ready for the world.



“I'm very blessed to have been born into a very special part of the country, and have been wondering for a while how I could best give back to a place that has given me so much over the years. It's with this in mind that I've been thinking for a while about doing this gig, and I'm delighted that the committee were open to the idea of putting it on.



Tickets are available via Eventbrite with all proceeds from sales going directly to the church renovation project.

"Numbers are limited to 100. You should come, please and thanks. It's always a small bit terrifying to put something like this on in a world where people have grown used to being entertained through a screen, but it will be good, I promise” the local poet adds.