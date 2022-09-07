Substantial cost reduction on all PLC courses at Cavan Institute

It was announced recently that all course fees at Cavan Institute have been reduced to a maximum of €200.

This is in response to the rising cost of living and an effort by Cavan and Monaghan Training Board (CMETB) to make courses at Cavan Institute more accessible for all.



Speaking to the Leitrim Observer, Ms Ann Marie Lacey stated that this will have enormous benefits for incoming students this coming academic year. All course materials, exam fees and uniforms will be purchased by CMETB and each student will only have to pay a maximum of €200, no matter which course they decide to pursue.



According to Ms Lacey, this could mean savings of up to €1,300 on some courses such and Beauty Therapy, Hairdressing and the Accounting Technician course.

The announcement of the reduction in fees has led to a significant increase in applications for courses starting on September 26, 2022.



“Many students are struggling financially at this time and the high cost of Third Level fees and accommodation has contributed to an increase in applications for courses at Cavan Institute,” stated Ms Lacey who went on to say that further reductions apply to applicants who are in receipt of a benefit (e.g. Medical Card/Social Welfare Payment) where the fee will be just €150.



This announcement marks a great opportunity for students to embark on courses at a significantly reduced cost where all course materials, exam fees, toolkits and uniforms are now included in the yearly fee.



Students can expect to save up to €1300 on some courses. For example; a learner enrolling on the Level 5 Hairdressing course will now pay €200 where previously course fees were approx. €1,000. Nursing Studies which previously cost €420 will now cost €200.



Wide range of Opportunities at Cavan Institute

PLC courses are full-time programmes open to young people who have completed their Leaving Certificate and to adults who wish to return to education. The majority of these one year or two-year programmes lead to an award on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) at Level 5 or Level 6.



The courses develop technical and practical skills for an industry recognised qualification which can lead directly to employment. They also offer an alternative route into higher education and can give learners the opportunity to try out a subject of interest at a college near home before investing in a degree programme.



There is a broad range of course areas to choose from – including Pre-University courses such as Teaching, Law and Accounting, QQI accredited courses in Nursing, Pharmacy, Computing, Psychology, Engineering, Hairdressing, Beauty Therapy, Childcare, Healthcare, Science, Sport, Music and Tourism.

For a full list of courses on offer please visit the course finder on the CMETB website: www.cmetb.ie/course-finder



CAO Round Zero offers

Ms Lacy went on to say that many Cavan Institute graduates take up higher education places in what is know as “Round 0” CAO offers which came out last month. Again this year, students who attended Cavan Institute had great success, having been offered courses in many Level 8 degrees, including PE Teaching, Science, Nursing, Business, Engineering, Art and Sport and Recreation. These offers were made on the basis of their results in Cavan Institute.



Also, a number of students are taking up places in the UK in areas such as Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and PE Teaching. Again, these places were offered to students following their results at Cavan Institute.

Benefits of Further Education and Training

PLC courses can provide a foundation for students in specific sectors before they commit to completing an undergraduate degree course.

The Institute’s Director said that recent research has shown that having a foundation in Further Education and Training (FET) helps with the chances of getting your degree if you move into higher education.



Many Universities have programmes in place to recognise FET qualifications as a route to entry. If a student completes a PLC program with good results and meets specific criteria, they have a good chance of securing a place on a third-level course.



As one of the largest Further Education and Training Colleges Ireland, Cavan Institute offers over 70 PLC courses as well as Apprenticeship and Traineeship courses. These courses are all offered under the umbrella of Cavan and Monaghan Education and Training Board, (CMETB) which provides a wide variety of FET courses throughout the two counties.



This year, Student Induction will take place on the week commencing 19 Sept 2022, with classes commencing on 26 Sept 2022.

Grants / Finance

Many students who are not sure of committing to a four year degree programme, use Cavan Institute as a “taster” committing to a four year degree programme which can be expensive. SUSI grants are also available to Cavan Institute students who qualify for this grant. There are also a number of other financial assistance programmes available such as VTOS and BTEA. Further details of financial assistance can be found at www.studentfinance.ie

Applications still being accepted

While some courses are now full, there are still vacancies in many areas.

If you are interested in making an application for courses starting this Sept 26, you can go to www.cavaninstitute.ie and apply on-line.