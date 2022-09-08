Join the Dirty Jazz Club in Carrick-on-Shannon this weekend

Dirty Jazz Club play at The Dock on September 10

It has been quite a good year for jazz lovers at The Dock with a number of sold-out concerts featuring some excellent international musicians.



Now it’s the turn of some homegrown jazz talent to take to the stage and the great thing is if, anything the quality of the musicians might even be better than in previous gigs.

A long running jazz ensemble comprised of six of Dublin's leading jazz musicians with over 20 years experience, 'Dirty Jazz Club' play a mixture of types of jazz from early 20th century all the way to present day tunes.

They are about to release another album and will be visiting The Dock to play with some of their most recent recordings as well as many staples from an extensive repertoire of tunes.



The Dirty Jazz Club have been an integral and underground part of the Irish jazz scene for over a quarter of a century.

Formed during a time of economic growth in the late 90’s, their name evoked corners of the capital untouched by leather sofas, the jazz brunch and Irish coffees.

The Dirty Jazz Band Club are, Conor Murray (Drums), Derek Whyte (bass), Darragh O’Kelly (keys), Cathal Roche (alto saxophone), Colm O’Hara (trombone) and Bill Blackmore (trumpet).

They play a heady mix of classic jazz standards alongside adventurous improvisations.



What is always present in their shows is the groove. The group’s first gigs were in an anarchist social centre where they provided an alternative focus for jazz listeners, where extended solos, group communication, human feeling and textural soundscape could breathe freely, through the music of John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Miles Davis and others.

Their new album is, in fact, dedicated to Wayne Shorter and Dirty Jazz Club are dedicated to catching and developing that elusive groove and bringing audiences on winding, exciting sonic journeys. They play on Saturday, September 10 from 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now on 07106508298 or on www.thedock.ie