Gallery: National award and 7th Green flag for Ballinamore Community School

Friday, September 2 was a historic day for Ballinamore Community School as they raised their 7th green flag for Global Citizenship and Energy.



In addition to this in May 2022 Ballinamore Community School was awarded a National Award the Best Secondary School in Ireland for their successful completion of their Green Schools programme Global Citizenship and Energy. Two students raised the flag and the whole school community was present for this momentous event.



Ballinamore Community School had previously being crowned the best Secondary School in Ireland in 2019 for their Green Schools Global Citizenship and Waste Programme.



To get to the National finals Ballinamore Community School had to implement their Global Citizenship and Energy programme over two years in the school.



The school continues with this theme and begins their new theme on Global Citizenship and the Marine as we strive to work towards our 8th Green Flag. The Green schools programme was first implemented in 2006 in what was then Ballinamore Post Primary School and received our first Green Flag in 2007.



The school started on the theme Waste on Litter Management for the first Green Flag in 2007, followed by Energy Conservation, Water Management, Travel, Biodiversity, Global Citizenship Litter and Waste, Global Citizenship and Energy and now we will be working on the theme Global Citizenship and the Marine.



On our journey to receive our 7th Green flag the whole School Community has been involved and our School Community in Ballinamore who have been very supportive of the many Green Schools initiatives.



A special thanks to all the teachers, parents, students, staff, school management, the Green Schools Committee, Social Justice Club, the Students Council and BAM FM for working on the Green schools programme.



A special word of thanks to the Green schools Coordinators Seamus Mullen, Marcella Colum, Jenny Cooney and Brid Griffin who have continued to coordinate and implement the Green Schools Programme with students from First year to Leaving Certificate. Also thanks to Kay Maguire and Eamon Smyth from Ballinamore Tidy Towns and Community Garden who have continued to support our Green Schools Programme through many initiatives throughout the years.

Thanks also to Leitrim Co. Council and our local councillors on their continued support of our Green Schools Programme.

We hope that involvement in the Greens School Programme will help to foster a life long commitment to protecting the Environment and make us all aware of what we can to be more sustainable and help combat Climate Change into the future.