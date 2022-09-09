Leitrim GAA contributor to new empathy book

A new book "Ionbhá The Empathy Book For Ireland" edited by actor Cillian Murphy has contributions for 89 people including Leitrim's Colin Regan.

Colin Regan is the Community & Health Manager with the Gaelic Athletic Association. Previously a journalist and editor, he represented Leitrim and his club Melvin Gaels in Gaelic football.

The book as reflections on empathy and illuminates its healing properties, vividly opening our eyes to the countless ways in which its power can shape us all. 89 contributors to Ionbhá includes Michael D. Higgins, The Edge, Hozier, Blindboy Boatclub, Tolü Makay, Rachael Blackmore, Mary Coughlan, Clodagh Finn, Kathy Hyland, Imelda May, Brendan O’Connor, Louise O’Neill, Valerie Biden Owens, and citizens from all walks of life guide us on things that really matter in life.

This book is a collection of personal reflections, memoir, poems and essays that show that no matter how big or small, empathetic actions have a massive impact. Although we rarely appreciate how these actions affect people and their

communities, they often reverberate long after we act.



100% of royalties from the book will go directly to delivering the Activating Social Empathy education programme in Irish schools and youth work organisations.

"Ionbhá The Empathy Book For Ireland" retails for €24.99