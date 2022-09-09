Search

09 Sept 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Sligo University Hospital and Emergency Department pressures

Changes at Sligo University Hospital in preparation for increase in patients attending with Covid-19

Sligo University Hospital

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

09 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

The Emergency Department (ED) at Sligo University Hospital continues to be extremely busy with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

In addition, there is pressure on bed availability in the hospital due to the number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital. There are currently three wards affected by outbreaks of COVID-19 which is limiting the availability of beds for patients coming in through the ED.

The hospital acknowledges and apologises for the distress being experienced by patients and their families who are facing long delays.

All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Information for visitors
You do not need to make an appointment to visit a patient in the hospital. Up to 2 visitors per patient are welcome between 6pm and 8pm.

COVID-19 outbreak wards

Access for visitors to patients in COVID-19 wards is limited compassionate grounds only and these visits must be pre-arranged by contacting the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward or unit manager.

Anyone coming to the hospital must follow the public health guidance, including wearing a surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly.

COVID-19 wards is limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits must be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media