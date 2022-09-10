Search

10 Sept 2022

Covid outbreak in Sligo Hospital

Covid outbreak in Sligo Hospital

Sligo University Hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

A number of wards at Sligo University Hospital are currently impacted by an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Emergency Department continues to be very busy this weekend with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment. Management at the hospital has released a statement saying the facility is under pressure.

There are currently three wards affected by outbreaks of COVID-19 which is limiting the availability of beds for patients coming in through the Emergency Department.

There is also pressure on bed availability in the hospital due to the number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital. The hospital has acknowledged and apologises for the distress being experienced by patients and their families who are facing long delays.

All available beds in the hospital are in use. Management say that every effort is being made to free up beds at the earliest possibility. 

Visitors do not need to make an appointment to visit a patient in the hospital. Up to two visitors per patient are welcome between 6pm and 8pm. Access for visitors to patients in COVID-19 wards is limited compassionate grounds only and these visits must be pre-arranged by contacting the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward or unit manager. Anyone coming to the hospital must follow the public health guidance, including wearing a surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media