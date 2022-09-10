Covid outbreak in Sligo Hospital

A number of wards at Sligo University Hospital are currently impacted by an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Emergency Department continues to be very busy this weekend with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment. Management at the hospital has released a statement saying the facility is under pressure.

There are currently three wards affected by outbreaks of COVID-19 which is limiting the availability of beds for patients coming in through the Emergency Department.

There is also pressure on bed availability in the hospital due to the number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital. The hospital has acknowledged and apologises for the distress being experienced by patients and their families who are facing long delays.

All available beds in the hospital are in use. Management say that every effort is being made to free up beds at the earliest possibility.

Visitors do not need to make an appointment to visit a patient in the hospital. Up to two visitors per patient are welcome between 6pm and 8pm. Access for visitors to patients in COVID-19 wards is limited compassionate grounds only and these visits must be pre-arranged by contacting the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward or unit manager. Anyone coming to the hospital must follow the public health guidance, including wearing a surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly.