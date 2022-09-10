What do you want to see in Manorhamilton? Have your say on a new outdoor space

The Manorhamilton Chamber are developing an exciting new outdoor space for cultural and social activities in the heart of the north Leitrim town.

Part of the current work involves listening to the opinions of the community and relevant stakeholders to help frame the findings and future recommendations for this development.

The chamber has published a survey with 8 interconnected questions, which takes about 10 minutes to complete. The questions are based around what people would like to see built outdoors, what the main use would be, what other things could the space be used for and where it should be placed.

All information is private and confidential and your name is not required. Responses are thus anonymous and will be aggregated simply for statistical and analytical purposes.

This Online Survey will close on Monday, 31st October, 2022. You can access the survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSfGvsKEsaDjCYDZOocnnRX_ LEqjNXo3dMAx6sbmdvWOdR43gw/ viewform?pli=1