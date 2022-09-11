Your weekly writing fix - online course available with Gerry Boland

Do you want to satisfy your writing impulse with a weekly writing fix and meet up with other writers in a friendly and creative online environment?



Are looking to be challenged and inspired by different writing prompts each week? These prompts, or writing triggers, designed to fire your imagination, can often act as a launching pad for a longer piece of work by you.

Author Gerry Boland is now running a creative writing class online.

There’ll be brief discussions and feedback following each of these short writing exercises



The course will involve the following:

· Take part in (or simply listen to) discussions on diverse topics to do with writing (eg. what to write about, what point of view to use, pacing, voice, how to assess the quality of your writing, editing your own work, organising your writing life, publishing options, etc.);

· In addition to the above, and subject to there being sufficient time any given week, we will read and analyse a poem or a short piece of prose.



To summarise:

· 12 creative writing workshops of one-and-a-half-hours’ duration over a twelve-week period, starting September 12 and ending November 28, hosted and facilitated by poet and author, Gerry Boland;

· Two short writing prompts provided by the facilitator, followed by feedback from the participants and related discussion;

· Regular onscreen discussions on diverse topics related to ‘a writing life’;

· Reading and analysis of a poem or a piece of prose (this is subject to there being sufficient time any given week).



Course dates and times:

Monday evenings from 18.30 – 20.00 starting September 12 and running consecutively for twelve weeks, ending on November 12.

Should the Monday evening course be oversubscribed, the same course will be offered, to run on Tuesday evenings, starting September 13.

Course Fee: €90



Gerry Boland is an author and a poet, with nine published books, the latest being his second collection of poems, In the Space Between (Arlen House, 2016) and his first collection of short stories, The Far Side of Happiness (Arlen House, 2018). His third poetry collection, All That Jazz (Arlen House), is due out in the autumn. Gerry has many years’ experience of leading writing workshops, both in person and online. He runs a weekly Saturday morning in-person writing group (Writers@TheDock) in The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Book your place by phoning Gerry on 087-6397557 or by emailing gerry.boland@gmail.com