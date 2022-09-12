Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peggy Kiernan (née Mimna), Gortahoose, Drumreilly, Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Francie. Deeply regretted by her brother Christy, sister Ita, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Amanda Rowley, Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Amanda Rowley, 11th September 2022, of Loughtown House, Carrick on Shannon & formerly of Hyde Street Mohill & Cregg House, Sligo. Predeceased by her father Alf, mother Maureen & brother Cormac. Amanda will be forever missed by her heartbroken sisters Sandra, Aideen & Geraldine, brothers-in-law Kieran & Peter, sister-in-law Brenda, nephews Ciarán, Daragh, Rory, Niall, Odhrán, Tiarnán, Cillian, Rián & Conal, niece Laoise and the staff and residents of Loughtown House. Amanda will be reposing at her sister Geraldine's home - Mullaghrigney, Mohill, Co Leitrim, N41 P840, on Monday, 12th September, 2022, from 2pm to 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 13th of September, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Amanda's Funeral Mass

may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, may be made, in lieu, to The North West Hospice, Co Sligo or c/o Rowleys, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

For those attending the reposing of Amanda's remains, a one way system will be in operation, please enter from the Cloone Road side and exit via the Ballinamore road, please. Amanda's family wish to thank you for your kindness and understanding at this difficult time.

Patricia McGovern (née McDermott), Willesden, London & Swanlinbar, Cavan



Formerly Barnacogue, Swinford, Co. Mayo. Patricia will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughter Jenny, son Shane, Jenny's husband Woody, Shane's partner Yvonne, brothers and sisters Padraig, Mary, Teresa, Chris & Tony, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Corlough Co. Cavan, details to be announced later.

Michael John Mollohan, Churchtown and formerly of Keonbrook, Kilclare, Co. Leitrim

Unexpectedly but peacefully, at home on the 9th of September 2022. Beloved husband of the late Mary (née Foley). Cherished father of John, Teresa (O'Reilly), Annette (Golden) and Valerie (Treacy), devoted grandfather of Leah, Bláthnaid, Isabelle, Ben, Áine, Tommy and Daniel, and brother of Mary (Duignan), the late Francis, Philomena, Paddy and Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and dear friends. Funeral Mass on Monday morning (12th September) at Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown at 10 am followed by burial at Mount Venus Cemetery.

Mary Ann McLoughlin (née Rodican), Corraphort, Foxfield, Leitrim / Bawnboy, Cavan



Mary Ann McLoughlin (nee Rodican), Corraphort, Foxfield, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at her daughter’s residence. Predeceased by her husband Sonny, brothers Bernard & John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving children, Sean, Geraldine and Theresa, son-in-law Gerry, sister’s Eileen and Bridgee, brother in law Liam UK, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield via Corraphort on Monday for 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to CRY c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director, Blacklion or any family member.

Veronica (Vera) Blake, 4 Sliabh View, Mohill, Leitrim



Veronica (Vera) Blake (SRN, SCM), 4 Sliabh View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Fortfield Road, Terenure, Dublin, peacefully, 9th September 2022, in the loving care of staff in Arus Carolan nursing home Mohill after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law May, niece Catriona, nephews Caillin, Cathal, Dermot and Eamonn, grandnieces, grandnephews, family and friends. Arriving for Funeral Mass to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 12th September 2022, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Vera's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Family flowers only. Vera's family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. House private please

Peter (Petie) O'Rourke, Tullyvacan, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Peter (Petie) O'Rourke, Tullyvacan, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim, on 8th September 2022, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents, Patrick Hugh and Teresa and sister, Margaret Rourke, (Drumkeerin). Peter will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Angela, his children, Melanie, Mark and Jason, son-in-law, Marc and granddaughter Ivy Rai, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 12th September, at 11 am in St. Hugh's Church, Ballinaglera, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3.30pm. Funeral Cortege will stop briefly for light refreshments at the Community Centre, Ballinaglera, following Funeral Mass.

Richard Francis (Frank) Tarpey, Ashfield, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Richard Francis (Frank) Tarpey, Ashfield, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Tarpey Travel, Elphin St., Boyle on Saturday, 10th September 2022. Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Rita (nee Shiel) and his siblings Berry, Carmel, Joseph and Amby. Sadly missed by his children Teresa, Francis, Noelle and Austin, his grandchildren Hazel, Jean, Aoife and Niamh, his daughter-in-law Catherine and his sisters-in-law Maureen Tarpey, Eithne Flanagan and Bridie Shiel.

Reposing at his home from 3pm to 6pm on Tuesday, 13th September, followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, to arrive at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday 14th September with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery, Boyle. House private on Wednesday morning and family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o Higgins and Sons, Funeral Directors. Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen 086 2328291

Noreen Dufficy (née Carroll), Curcreigh, Elphin, Roscommon, F45 EV59 / Tulsk, Roscommon



Retired Nurse. Died at home, in the loving care of her daughters and their families and her niece Michelle. Predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent and sisters Mary Sherry and Chris Heather. Noreen will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Martina, Ethna, Joanne, Norrie, Pamela and Breege, sons-in-law Jim O’Connor, Pat Brady and Ned Nutley, Breege’s partner Mark Breslin, grandchildren Aine and Shelagh O’Connor, Sammi and Aimee Brady, Tracy, Vincent, Brian and Ruth Kelly, Emily, Gracie and Greg Nutley and Robert Heaney, grandchildren-in-law, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, brothers-in-law Phillip and Bob, cousins, relatives, good neighbours, friends and her carers Martina, Deirdre, Heidi, Aurelie, Liz, Linda and Erika.

Reposing at her home, F45 EV59, on Monday (12th Sept.) from 12 noon until Tuesday (13th Sept.) at 11am followed by removal to St. Catherine’s Church, Killina, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/ Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Roscommon Palliative Care Team https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/ or c/o Brady’s Funeral Directors.

Theresa Smyth (née Finn), Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Claremorris, Mayo



Formerly Smyth’s Bros., Main St. Granard and Brickens, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Died Friday, 9th September 2022, suddenly, but peacefully, at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by her beloved husband Phil, son Paul, daughter Mary, son-in-law Dave, brothers John, Michael, Patrick and sister Mary. Cherished mother of Mary, Philip, Terèse and Martin. Theresa will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, adoring grandchildren Mary, Enda, David, William, Danial, Paul, Donagh, Lughaidh, Dearbhail, Lily May, and Cormac, her sister Ann, daughters-in-law Anne and Catherine, son-in-law Barry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday the 12th at 12 noon at St Mary’s Church, Granard, followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Theresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Fr. Florian Farrelly O.F.M , Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Donegal



The death has occurred Fr. Florian Farrelly, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal and formerly of Multyfarnham Friary, Co. Westmeath. Following a road traffic accident. Fr. Florian has returned to his loving God. Predeceased by his brother Fr. Paschal. Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him, his sudden death is a hugh loss to his sister Mary, to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him. Reposing after 10am mass on Monday to 6.30pm at The Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal F94 PH2. Removal from The Franciscan Friary on Tuesday morning the 13th of September at 8am to arrive in Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath, N91 X279 for 12pm funeral mass with burial afterward in the Franciscan Cemetery. Fr. Florian Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://theabbeymultyfarnham.ie/webcam/

Very Rev Fr Brian Carroll Rhue, Kilmore, Roscommon



Very Rev. Fr Brian Carroll Retired Parish Priest - Jackson, Mississippi and late of Rhue, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Catherine’s Village, Madison, USA. Predeceased by his Parents Dan and Bridget, brother Donal and sister-in-law Olivia. Fr Brian will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sorrowing brothers Anthony and Paddy, sisters-in-law Ethel and Teresa, nephews Daniel, Brendan, Anthony, Donal, Padraig and Brian, nieces Rebecca, Rachel, Mary, Ruth, Eleanor and Leah, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, Bishop Kopacz, fellow priests and religious of the Dioceses of Jackson, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in the US and Ireland. Funeral will take place in Kilmore, Co. Roscommon next week. Details to follow. The Carroll family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.