North West Simon's first Charity Motorbike Ride

North West Simon Community has announced details of its first Charity Motorbike Ride supported by Supermacs. Starting at 11 am on Saturday, September 24, three groups of motorbikes will simultaneously ride between the Supermacs outlets in Carrick-on-Shannon, Donegal, and Sligo.

CEO of North West Simon Community explains that in 2021, the charity provided support to 246 adults and 168 children from across the region, and 58% of the money to pay for this work came from public fundraising.

"Homelessness can happen anywhere in the North West and we hope as people see the motorbikes travel through the three counties, they will consider supporting us once again".

Supermacs owner/operators Ken Foley in Sligo and Donegal and Enda Mc Govern in Carrick-on-Shannon will contribute €500 on behalf of each outlet, and provide parking for the bikes throughout the day. Each Supermacs Outlet will have donation buckets on their counters where members of the public will be able to support the Bike Ride.

Ken Foley explained that groups of bikers will depart their local Supermacs outlet at 11am on Saturday September 24th and ride anti-clockwise through the 3 counties, stopping at each of the other outlets in turn.

Enda Mc Govern said that bikes will be coming and going to the outlets throughout the day and he is hoping that the opportunity to see some of the biggest motor bikes in the region will attract spectators to support this very worthy cause.

Anyone who can't make it to Supermacs on the day can support North West Simon Community by visiting https://www. northwestsimon.ie/donate-now/