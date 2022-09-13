Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, September 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernard (Bernie) McCauley, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim, N41 PX48



Bernie passed away peacefully, on Monday, 12th September, at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his dear wife, Helen, his siblings, Jamsie & Margaret. Deeply regretted by his daughter, Helen (Keville, Ballinafad), his son, Hugh and brother-in-law, Hubert (Kelly). Much loved and sadly missed by his grandchildren, Michelle, Bernard, Aisling , Niamh, Caoimhe, Érin, Róisín and Eoghan, son-in-law, Michael, daughter-in-law, Ita, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours, kind carers and friends. Reposing at the home of Hugh & Ita on Tuesday, 13th and Wednesday,14th September, from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Thursday morning, 15th September, for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Maureen Carroll (née Feely), Ballybrack, Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



Carroll (née Feely) Maureen (Ballybrack, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim) – September 10, 2022, peacefully, in her 99th year, following wonderful care at Belmont Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean Carroll of Gorey, Co. Wexford. Sadly missed by her loving children Brian, Dermott, Roderick, Patrick and Nuala, daughters-in-law Barbara, Nancy and Agnes, Nuala’s partner Stephen, grandchildren Patrick, Sarah, Roddy, Johnny, Keelin, Sean, Ian and Lorcan, great-grandchildren Cierra and Forest, brothers Roddy and Charlie, sister-in-law Áine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday evening (September 15) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am in the Church of S.S. Alphonsus and Columba, Church Avenue, Ballybrack, followed by private cremation. The service may also be viewed online at https://churchmedia.tv/sts-alphonsus-and-columba-ballybrack-killiney-parish No flowers please. Donations, if desired to Sightsavers Ireland

Killian Doonan, Leixlip, Kildare / Fenagh, Leitrim



Killian Doonan (Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cornagon, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim) September 11th 2022, suddenly but peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Nancy and dear father of Amanda, Declan and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren Stephen, Dylan, Shauna, Aaron, Holly, Grace, Daana and Maeve, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Leslie, brother John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening (14th September) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday (15th September) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Killian’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below; https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity The committal service at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon at 1.00 pm may be viewed by following the link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/.

Peggy Kiernan (née Mimna), Gortahoose, Drumreilly, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Francie. Deeply regretted by her brother Christy, sister Ita, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her nephew Anthony's residence in Toome, Carrigallen on Tuesday from 6pm until 8pm house private to family and close friends at all other times please. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. One way system in operation enter off the Carrigallen, Ballinamore Road.

Amanda Rowley, Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Amanda Rowley, 11th September 2022, of Loughtown House, Carrick on Shannon & formerly of Hyde Street Mohill & Cregg House, Sligo. Predeceased by her father Alf, mother Maureen & brother Cormac. Amanda will be forever missed by her heartbroken sisters Sandra, Aideen & Geraldine, brothers-in-law Kieran & Peter, sister-in-law Brenda, nephews Ciarán, Daragh, Rory, Niall, Odhrán, Tiarnán, Cillian, Rián & Conal, niece Laoise and the staff and residents of Loughtown House. Arriving for Funeral Mass to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 13th of September, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Amanda's Funeral Mass

may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, may be made, in lieu, to The North West Hospice, Co Sligo or c/o Rowleys, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.





John Francis Henry, Carrowmore, Lavagh, Ballymote, Sligo



John Francis Henry (Ex An Post). September 12th 2022. Carrowmore, Lavagh, Ballymote, Sligo. Peacefully at his residence after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, sister Sr Julie and brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Padraig, daughter Caitriona and her partner Ray, sister Catherine McGuinness (Lavagh), sisters-in-law Ailish Henry (Strandhill), Mary Carroll Brown (Leixlip), brother-in-law Frank Coleman (Ougham), nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence (F56 YT73) on Tuesday 13th September from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (14th September) at 11:30am arriving at the Church of The Sacred Heart, Mullinabreena (F56 C864) for 12 noon requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Courtabbey Cemetery. John Francis' Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Achonry Mullinabreena Church Facebook page. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o of Gerry Mullen Funeral Director, Lavagh. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Patricia McGovern (née McDermott), Willesden, London & Swanlinbar, Cavan



Formerly Barnacogue, Swinford, Co. Mayo. Patricia will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughter Jenny, son Shane, Jenny's husband Woody, Shane's partner Yvonne, brothers and sisters Padraig, Mary, Teresa, Chris & Tony, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Corlough Co. Cavan, details to be announced later.

Richard Francis (Frank) Tarpey, Ashfield, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Richard Francis (Frank) Tarpey, Ashfield, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Tarpey Travel, Elphin St., Boyle on Saturday, 10th September 2022. Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Rita (nee Shiel) and his siblings Berry, Carmel, Joseph and Amby. Sadly missed by his children Teresa, Francis, Noelle and Austin, his grandchildren Hazel, Jean, Aoife and Niamh, his daughter-in-law Catherine and his sisters-in-law Maureen Tarpey, Eithne Flanagan and Bridie Shiel.

Reposing at his home from 3pm to 6pm on Tuesday, 13th September, followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, to arrive at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday 14th September with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery, Boyle. House private on Wednesday morning and family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o Higgins and Sons, Funeral Directors. Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen 086 2328291

Noreen Dufficy (née Carroll), Curcreigh, Elphin, Roscommon, F45 EV59 / Tulsk, Roscommon



Retired Nurse. Died at home, in the loving care of her daughters and their families and her niece Michelle. Predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent and sisters Mary Sherry and Chris Heather. Noreen will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Martina, Ethna, Joanne, Norrie, Pamela and Breege, sons-in-law Jim O’Connor, Pat Brady and Ned Nutley, Breege’s partner Mark Breslin, grandchildren Aine and Shelagh O’Connor, Sammi and Aimee Brady, Tracy, Vincent, Brian and Ruth Kelly, Emily, Gracie and Greg Nutley and Robert Heaney, grandchildren-in-law, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, brothers-in-law Phillip and Bob, cousins, relatives, good neighbours, friends and her carers Martina, Deirdre, Heidi, Aurelie, Liz, Linda and Erika.

Reposing at her home, F45 EV59, on Tuesday (13th Sept.) at 11am followed by removal to St. Catherine’s Church, Killina, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/ Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Roscommon Palliative Care Team https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/ or c/o Brady’s Funeral Directors.

Fr. Florian Farrelly O.F.M , Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Donegal



The death has occurred Fr. Florian Farrelly, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal and formerly of Multyfarnham Friary, Co. Westmeath. Following a road traffic accident. Fr. Florian has returned to his loving God. Predeceased by his brother Fr. Paschal. Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him, his sudden death is a hugh loss to his sister Mary, to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him. Removal from The Franciscan Friary on Tuesday morning the 13th of September at 8am to arrive in Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath, N91 X279 for 12pm funeral mass with burial afterward in the Franciscan Cemetery. Fr. Florian Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://theabbeymultyfarnham.ie/webcam/

Very Rev Fr Brian Carroll Rhue, Kilmore, Roscommon



Very Rev. Fr Brian Carroll Retired Parish Priest - Jackson, Mississippi and late of Rhue, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Catherine’s Village, Madison, USA. Predeceased by his Parents Dan and Bridget, brother Donal and sister-in-law Olivia. Fr Brian will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sorrowing brothers Anthony and Paddy, sisters-in-law Ethel and Teresa, nephews Daniel, Brendan, Anthony, Donal, Padraig and Brian, nieces Rebecca, Rachel, Mary, Ruth, Eleanor and Leah, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, Bishop Kopacz, fellow priests and religious of the Dioceses of Jackson, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in the US and Ireland. Funeral will take place in Kilmore, Co. Roscommon next week. Details to follow. The Carroll family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.