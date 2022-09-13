Five Leitrim projects to receive over €213,000

Five leitrim projects are set to receive significant funding after Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced over €2.75 million in funding to support 74 community projects nationwide.

The successful Leitrim projects include car park facilities around local community centres and a local school alongside a unique project at Rossinver which includes a cinema air screen and a Maze.

Under the CLÁR Programme, sports clubs, schools and community groups will receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a range of projects that will benefit people of all ages.

In Leitrim the funding is as follows:

Bee Park Field Committee, Manorhamilton - Upgrade of the carpark at the Bee Park Field - €42,804.00

Drumkeeran Tidy Towns Community Group- The project proposes to extend and resurface the carpark and add a tourism viewing area attached to the car park - €46,080.00.

Carrigallen Parish Council - Complete the carpark adjacent to the Community Centre and the Corn Mill Theatre on Main Street, Carrigallen - €44,997.30.

St. Hugh's NS, Dowra - Demolition of an obsolete water tower and shelter to be replaced by a car park - €29,790.

The Organic Centre, Rossinver - Develop a maze and a cinema air screen - €50,000.

In Cavan funding has been awarded to:

Brackley Lake Geopark Amenity Area, Bawnboy - Upgrade works to the existing amenity area including the creation of

new changing facilities - €50,000.

Lough MacNean Geopark Community Amenity, Blacklion - Upgrade works to the existing amenity area including the creation of

new changing facilities - €44,328.

Local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan has welcomed the allocation for projects in Co Leitrim. “I am delighted to see a second funding allocation under the Clár programme for Leitrim, I want to commend the local community groups who work closely with Leitrim Co Council and identify really worthwhile projects which in some cases maybe small but allow communities to bring ideas to fruition and improve their local facilities.”

Local FG Cllr Enda McGloin has also warmly welcomed the allocation for the new car parking and ‘drop off’ area at St Hugh’s Dowra NS which will allow the board of management to demolish an old water tower and shelter and replace it with a car park and drop off area for school buses. St Hugh’s NS currently has an application for planning with Leitrim Co Council to develop this project.

“I am delighted that this funding application was successful which I hope will dramatically improve school safety around the school campus.

“I have lobbied Minister Heather Humphreys on this project, and I am glad to see the project approved on this occasion, equally I want to thank Minister Frank Feighan who was very supportive also” concluded Cllr Mc Gloin.

