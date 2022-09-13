57 new social houses to be completed in Leitrim by 2023

Leitrim County Council will provide 57 new social houses by the end of December 2023.

29 of those units are expected to be completed by the end of this year ready for tenants to move in. Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire asked the local authority for an update on the provision of social houses this week.

She was informed that by the end of this month the council will have four units completed at Commons Lane, Manorhamilton and five units will be available for rent at Carraig na Breac, Drumshanbo.

By Christmas, the local authority hopes to have 12 homes ready in Carrick-on-Shannon divided between Breffni Crescent, Kingston Terrace, Lisnagot and Pairceanna an Bhaile. Eight units will also be ready by the end of this year at Carraig an Breac, Drumshanbo.

Cllr McGuire welcomed the update, but noted 17 units earmarked for Carrick-on-Shannon over the next year is “not nearly enough.” Cllr Stenson said 57 units for Leitrim is “remarkable” but he also questioned if the county town needed more.

Ten homes are expected to be completed at Lahard, Ballinamore next year along with four units in Dromahair. Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly said these homes are part of the council's three-year action plan on housing and “already we are ahead of targets.”

2022/23 completion dates:

Commons Lane, Manorhamilton - 4 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: September 2022

Carraig na Breac, Drumshanbo - 5 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: September 2022



Breffni Crescent, Carrick on Shannon - 2 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: November 2022

Kingston Terrace, Lisnagot, COS - 3 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: December 2022

Carraig na Breac, Drumshanbo - 8 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: December 2022

Pairceanna an Bhaile,COS - 7 - Anticipated substantial completion date: December 2022



Pairceanna an Bhaile,COS - 5 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: March 2023

Lahard, Ballinamore - 10 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: July 2023

Taobh Tire, Manorhamilton - 5 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: July 2023



Leitrim County Council have the following project ready to commence construction with an anticipated

2023 substantial completion date:

Carraig na Breac,Drumshanbo - 4 Units - Anticipated 2023 substantial completion date: April 2023

Dromahair Housing Project - 4 Units - Anticipated 2023 substantial completion date: December 2023