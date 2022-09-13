Search

14 Sept 2022

57 new social houses to be completed in Leitrim by 2023

Have a look at where the units will be built around the county

Pictured at the opening of Pairceanna an Bhaile, Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Leitrim County Council will provide 57 new social houses by the end of December 2023.

29 of those units are expected to be completed by the end of this year ready for tenants to move in. Cllr Finola Armstrong  McGuire asked the local authority for an update on the provision of social houses this week.

She was informed that by the end of this month the council  will have  four units completed at Commons Lane, Manorhamilton and five units will be available for rent at Carraig na Breac, Drumshanbo.

By Christmas, the local authority hopes to have 12  homes ready in Carrick-on-Shannon divided between Breffni Crescent, Kingston Terrace, Lisnagot and Pairceanna an Bhaile. Eight  units will also be ready by the end of this year at Carraig an Breac, Drumshanbo.

Cllr McGuire welcomed the update, but noted 17 units earmarked for Carrick-on-Shannon over the next year is “not nearly enough.” Cllr Stenson said 57 units for Leitrim is “remarkable” but he also questioned if the county town needed more.

Ten homes are expected to be completed at Lahard, Ballinamore next year along with four units in Dromahair. Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly said these homes are part of the council's three-year action plan on housing and “already we are ahead of targets.”

2022/23 completion dates:

Commons Lane, Manorhamilton - 4 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: September 2022
Carraig na Breac, Drumshanbo - 5 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: September 2022


Breffni Crescent, Carrick on Shannon - 2 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: November 2022
Kingston Terrace, Lisnagot, COS - 3 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: December 2022
Carraig na Breac, Drumshanbo - 8 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: December 2022
Pairceanna an Bhaile,COS - 7 - Anticipated substantial completion date: December 2022


Pairceanna an Bhaile,COS - 5 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: March 2023
Lahard, Ballinamore - 10 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: July 2023
Taobh Tire, Manorhamilton - 5 Units - Anticipated substantial completion date: July 2023


Leitrim County Council have the following project ready to commence construction with an anticipated
2023 substantial completion date:
Carraig na Breac,Drumshanbo - 4 Units - Anticipated 2023 substantial completion date: April 2023
Dromahair Housing Project - 4 Units - Anticipated 2023 substantial completion date: December 2023

