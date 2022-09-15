Search

15 Sept 2022

Farmers’ individual stocking rates for new CAP schemes now available

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

15 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

To assist farmers, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has made available to farmers their individual stocking rates on agfood.ie

Under the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027, farmers’ stocking rate will be used to determine eligibility for the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme, the Eco-scheme Agricultural Practise on Extensive Livestock Production and the Organic Farming Scheme. 

Farmers may also use their stocking rate to satisfy the ‘Active Farmer’ check.

On www.agfood.ie  farmers can now see their 2021 and 2022 (to date) stocking rate. It is important to note that farmers’ stocking rates in 2022 will be used as the basis for the relevant CAP schemes in 2023. 

To provide maximum flexibility to farmers, the Department will also allow farmers to alternatively use 2023 stocking rates. 

However, using 2023 stocking rates may result in scheme payments not issuing until March of the subsequent year e.g. March 2024 for scheme year 2023.

The stocking rate information presented on agfood.ie displays information on the calculation of the stocking rate based on both the existing livestock coefficients, which will be familiar to participants in the ANC scheme, and the new livestock coefficients being introduced in 2023.

If you require assistance, a user guide document is available at: https://www.gov.ie/en/service/f16b22-basic-payment-scheme  

