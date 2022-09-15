Search

15 Sept 2022

Jinny's take home four GOLD Awards

Sinead and Pascal Gillard owners of Jinny's Bakery

Jinny’s Bakery, based in Drumshanbo took home four more GOLD awards from the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards this week.

The Irish Quality Food and Drink awards took place on Tuesday 13 September 2022 at the Round Room, Mansion House in Dublin, returning as an in-person event after two years of virtual announcements. Jinny’s won 4 Gold Awards in Store Cupboard for their Irish Soda Bread Mix, Irish Stout Bread Mix, Porridge Oat Bread Mix and Sophie’s Scone Mix

Jinny’s have won every award possible for the artisan bakery and have ambitious plans to continue their success into the future. Jinny’s Tearooms opened in 2019, it’s an inspired new food experience offering speciality teas and coffees, with delicious snacks, and light bites with an emphasis on wholesome, local ingredients. Jinny’s Bakery product range includes cakes, scones, sourdough wholesome breads which have a strong health emphasis while maintaining superior taste and texture. Innovation is at the heart of their growth and with over 80 customers.

The achievements of Sinead and Pascal Gillard who together with their hard-working bakery crew have built a business with renowned impressive standards.

You can purchase their award winning products here: https://jinnys.ie/buy-online/ 

