15 Sept 2022

Survey along the border finds most people considering electric car

Survey along the border finds most people considering electric car

Electric cars are the future

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

15 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

A recent survey conducted in the Border area, which Leitrim, has found that most people are opting for electric cars when it comes to the time they have to change their car.


This information came to light following a survey that was conducted for the FASTER Project under the auspices of INTERREG for an area that covers Northern Ireland, Western Scotland and the Republic of Ireland – border region. The survey found that 54% of motorists in this part of Ireland and Scotland are, as the findings state, “likely to choose a Battery Electric Vehicle when purchasing their next car.”


The FASTER Project investigation report reveals “almost 1800 drivers from across the region took part in this survey which further demonstrates intentions to move away from petrol and diesel fuelled vehicles.
“Drivers and transport users from across the three regions were invited to participate in the survey conducted by Glasgow based Transport Research Partners with the aim to uncover any changes in attitudes to zero emission vehicle use over the past 12 months.


Further statistics reveal 94% of battery electric vehicle owners are likely to purchase another zero emissions vehicle in the future. Additionally, the survey revealed 88% of existing electric vehicle owners have access to charging facilities at home and 90% of owners charge their vehicle at home just once each week.


Meanwhile the survey promoters also state “the FASTER Project which supported the development and the distribution of this survey research is a €6.4 million EU funded initiative under the INTERREG VA programme.
“Having launched one year ago, the project is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles. Match-funding for the FASTER project has also been provided by the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland and the Department for Transport in Ireland, as well as Transport Scotland.”

News

