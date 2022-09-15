Search

15 Sept 2022

You need to see: The reincarnated Pirate Queen Grace O'Malley

Play directed by Seamus O'Rourke

15 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

A new one-woman show featuring a reincarnated Grace O’Malley will receive it’s world premiere at the Hawk’s Well Theatre in Sligo this Friday, September 16.

GomBean, a hilarious comedy written and performed by Niamh McGrath sees the reincarnated 16th century pirate queen running a horsebox coffee van on a pier in a fictional town in Sligo.
Directed by highly-regarded writer, director and actor Seamus O'Rourke, the comedy sees Niamh performing multiple roles as she delivers a high-octane dose of caffeine-fuelled fun.

The show will preview on Thursday, September 15, with its world premiere the following evening.
Niamh is an actor, playwright and director from Enniscrone, Co Sligo.
When the Covid-19 pandemic led to theatres closing their doors, she found inspiration for GomBean while working in a coffee hut in Enniscrone.

In GomBean, Grace O’Malley is an entrepreneur who is high on debt and low on self-esteem.
She’s a former wrestler and when her arch-nemesis Ruby Stephens arrives in town, Grace competes to win back the title she lost at the Community Games in 1994.
When a chance at a cash prize comes her way so does a shot at an unforeseen redemption.
Niamh McGrath said, “I was thrilled to have the support of the Hawk’s Well Theatre during very trying times and a short residency gave me the opportunity to flesh out an idea I've had since watching WWF with my nephews back in the 90s.
“I was absolutely delighted when Seamus O’Rourke agreed to direct GomBean. He's a gifted director as well as actor and writer.

O’Rourke said, “I was drawn to this play, obviously for its sense of fun, but also because, beneath all the madness, it has a real heart. Niamh McGrath is not only a great actor, but she's one hell of a writer and GomBean is oh so tasty!”
GomBean is a Hawk’s Well Theatre production created with the support of the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund.
Tickets for the preview are €15, while tickets for the premiere are €18/15conc/9 u18s, (plus booking fees).
Tickets are available from the Hawk’s Well Theatre Box Office on 071 916 1518 or www.hawkswell.com 

