Manorhamilton students receive top results in Leaving Cert

St Clare's Comprehensive School in Manorhamilton celebrated the achievements of its Leaving Certificate class of 2022 on Friday, September 2.



The results were outstanding with four students achieving 600+ points and one student achieving a maximum 625 points. Twenty-one students achieved a H1 grade in one or more subjects.



Principal Maeve Kelly commented “This year the class of 2022 has shown remarkable resilience and what can be achieved with hard work and determination. We are very proud of every one of our students' achievements. We pride ourselves in meeting the needs of all of our students so that they can reach their full potential and we can most certainly say that we achieved that.

Principal Maeve Kelly pictured with David Seery who achieved a maximum 625 points

"These young people are our future engineers, entrepreneurs, teachers, electricians and we hope we have given them a love of learning and we now leave their future in their capable hands and wish them all the best.”



This year marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the school in Manorhamilton and the future looks bright for a school at the heart it’s the community.