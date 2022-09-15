Search

15 Sept 2022

Manorhamilton students receive top results in Leaving Cert

Manorhamilton students receive top results in Leaving Cert

Principal Maeve Kelly pictured with Kacper Maj, Emily Conlon and Barry McNulty, all of whom achieved 600+ points

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

15 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

St Clare's Comprehensive School in Manorhamilton celebrated the achievements of its Leaving Certificate class of 2022 on Friday, September 2.


The results were outstanding with four students achieving 600+ points and one student achieving a maximum 625 points. Twenty-one students achieved a H1 grade in one or more subjects.


Principal Maeve Kelly commented “This year the class of 2022 has shown remarkable resilience and what can be achieved with hard work and determination. We are very proud of every one of our students' achievements. We pride ourselves in meeting the needs of all of our students so that they can reach their full potential and we can most certainly say that we achieved that.

Principal Maeve Kelly pictured with David Seery who achieved a maximum 625 points

"These young people are our future engineers, entrepreneurs, teachers, electricians and we hope we have given them a love of learning and we now leave their future in their capable hands and wish them all the best.”


This year marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the school in Manorhamilton and the future looks bright for a school at the heart it’s the community.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media