Leitrim area deaths - Friday, September 16

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Barron, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Maureen Barron (nee MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, 13th September. Predeceased by her husband Eddie Barron (Kilkenny), brothers Paul (UK), John (Boyle) and sister Dorry (UK). Maureen will be sadly missed by her sisters Kathleen, Josephine and Philomena, her brother-in-laws Phillip, Vincent and Jim, sister-in-law Jean, her nieces Caroline and Joanne, nephews Paul, Gary, David, Martin, Eric and Shane, her great-grandnieces and grandnephews, whom she adored, her wider family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen, on Thursday, September 22, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Co. Cavan. The Lakelands service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Lakelands

Regina Finn, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Regina Finn (nee Candon), Station Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Bertie and Winnie and her sister Martina. She will be sorely missed by her heart broken family - husband Michael, son Mark and his partner Ciara, daughter Sinéad and her husband Paul, and her daughter Gráinne. She will also be missed and remembered fondly by her brothers, Tony and Michael, sisters, Patricia, Marie and Anne, and wide circle of relatives and friends. Removal from her home on Friday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church for funeral Mass at 11am. Live Stream of her funeral Mass is available at https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/ Private cremation afterwards.

Monica Glavey, Artane, Dublin / Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Monica Glavey (née Cassidy), Artane, Dublin and formerly of Bornacoola, Co Leitrim, on September 13th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of all the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny; beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Colette, Stephen and Pauline, adored Nana to Meghan, Amy, Kate, Callum, Tess and Finn and dear mother-in-law to Fiona, Mark and Ben. Sadly missed by her family, god-daughter Carmel, sisters Patricia, Bríd, Cathy, Jackie and Regina, brothers Paddy and Mick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal on Friday morning, 16th September, to the Church of the Nativity, Beaumont arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.45am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. The Mass for Monica can be seen via the link https://www.beaumontparish.ie/webcam/

Edward (Martin) Doogan, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Edward Doogan (known as Martin), St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon and formerly of Erne Street. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Mary Anne, father Edward, sister Philomena and daughter Emma. Martin will be sadly missed by Shaun, Rebecca, brother John and all extended family and friends. Funeral to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 2 o'clock. Martin’s Mass shall be streamed live and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Maureen Carroll, Ballybrack, Co Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Maureen Carroll (née Feely), Ballybrack, Co Dublin and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim on September 10, 2022, peacefully, in her 99th year, following wonderful care at Belmont Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean Carroll of Gorey, Co. Wexford. Sadly missed by her loving children Brian, Dermott, Roderick, Patrick and Nuala, daughters-in-law Barbara, Nancy and Agnes, Nuala’s partner Stephen, grandchildren Patrick, Sarah, Roddy, Johnny, Keelin, Sean, Ian and Lorcan, great-grandchildren Cierra and Forest, brothers Roddy and Charlie, sister-in-law Áine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of S.S. Alphonsus and Columba, Church Avenue, Ballybrack, followed by private cremation. The service may also be viewed online at https://churchmedia.tv/sts-alphonsus-and-columba-ballybrack-killiney-parish

May they all Rest in Peace.