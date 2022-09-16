Search

16 Sept 2022

Leitrim TD calls for support of newspapers – drop the VAT rate to 0%

Leitrim TD calls for support of newspapers – drop the VAT rate to 0%

Protecting Irish Journalism

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

16 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

TD Marian Harkin has called on the government to follow the example of many EU countries and introduce a 0% VAT rate on newspapers in budget 2023.


“We all know that newspapers, particularly local newspapers have been struggling for quite a number of years and many titles have gone out of business,” she said. “Newspapers staffed by professional journalists play a vital role in making sure that, as a society, we are informed by reliable, fact-checked news and information. This is crucial for a healthy society and a healthy democracy.”


The Sligo Leitrim TD went on to say that newspapers must be helped in every way to weather current storms, especially the threat from the relatively unregulated social media sector and certain platforms purporting to be legitimate sources of news.
“The mushrooming of social media has had many benefits, but it has also led to an unending stream of unregulated news and comment. This has muddied the waters and leaves it more difficult for people to tell the difference between fact, fantasy and downright untruths,” she said.


Ms Harkin says that local newspapers are a particularly important part of local communities and local political life, “It is vital the stories that matter locally are told and made available to local audiences and local readership. Community initiatives, community successes and community problems need reliable forums where they can be presented and aired factually and professionally.”


“Denmark, Austria, the UK and other European countries have applied 0% or low VAT rates to protect and support their indigenous newspapers in the digital age. Our newspapers should also be assisted in their adjustment to the new reality. With advertising revenues falling and a decline in circulation they need to be able to reinvent themselves. It takes money to make the digital transition, meanwhile, monetising digital newspapers is an on-going struggle,” she said.


“If we want to avoid what is happening in other countries, where democracy is being endangered and society is being riven apart by rumour, misinformation and conspiracy theories, a simple measure like dropping VAT on newspapers is a low-cost first step.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media