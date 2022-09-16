Time to reopen our daycare centres in Leitrim

Cllr Enda Stenson has said that it is “time to put Covid to bed” and reopen daycare centres for the elderly around the county.

“I’m asking for members' support in requesting the HSE to immediately open our daycare centres.

“It’s no longer acceptable to keep those essential services closed, citing Covid-19 as an excuse,” the Independent councillor stated at the September Council meeting.

“Covid is being used as an excuse to save (the HSE) money.

“Right around the county, older people can’t be brought for one day a week into their local daycare centre,” he said.

“We have to get the HSE to reopen centres like Mohill and to get older people back in there,” he said.

he added the impact of the pandemic measures over the last three years and the increasing cost of living, it is vital that the elderly have access to services where they can meet, socialise and get basic healthcare.

Cllr McDermott backed the motion saying that the same problem is occurring in Manorhamilton while Cllr Justin Warnock observed that primary care facilities are also not reopening after closures during the pandemic.

Cllr Thomas Mulligan said, “I don’t think it was ever justified to close the daycare centre in Mohill in the first place. I support this motion.”